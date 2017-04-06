Overview

Dr. George Smith, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lineville, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Clay County Hospital and Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at Clay County Medical Clinic in Lineville, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.