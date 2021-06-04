Overview

Dr. George Small, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital.



Dr. Small works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Erie, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Myasthenia Gravis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.