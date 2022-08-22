Overview

Dr. George Sloan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Valparaiso, IN. They specialize in Hematology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point, Northwest Health- Porter and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Sloan works at Northwest Cancer Center in Valparaiso, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.