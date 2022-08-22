Dr. George Sloan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sloan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Sloan, MD
Overview
Dr. George Sloan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Valparaiso, IN. They specialize in Hematology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point, Northwest Health- Porter and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Sloan works at
Locations
-
1
Cancer Health Treatment Centers2600 Roosevelt Rd # 300, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (219) 464-1620
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Northwest Health- Porter
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sloan?
Dr. Sloan is personable and knowledgeable. I trust his care of me without question. He makes you comfortable enough to ask questions about my care, and takes the time to discuss any issues I may be having. I have a lot of experience with Doctors,( heart, lung, cancer) and don't repeat visits unless I trust them completely!
About Dr. George Sloan, MD
- Hematology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1124097993
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Med Center
- New York University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sloan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sloan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sloan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sloan works at
Dr. Sloan has seen patients for Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sloan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sloan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sloan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sloan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sloan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.