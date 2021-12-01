See All Ophthalmologists in Foster City, CA
Dr. George Simon, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience
Overview

Dr. George Simon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Foster City, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Simon works at LASIK Custom Vision - An NVISION Company (Foster City) in Foster City, CA with other offices in Concord, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    LASIK Custom Vision - An NVISION Company (Foster City)
    950 Tower Ln Ste 130, Foster City, CA 94404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 370-7727
  2. 2
    Lasikplus Medical Associates Inc.
    1390 Willow Pass Rd Ste 120, Concord, CA 94520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 370-7727

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cataract
Chalazion
Dry Eyes
Cataract
Chalazion
Dry Eyes

Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 01, 2021
    My visit was after a car accident and I couldn’t really wear contacts anymore and hated glasses. Dr.Simon was recommended by family & friends. The staff was really nice and the process was so smooth and very professional. I would highly recommend Dr.Simon and his staff. You just need someone to drive you home after the procedure, but you can drive yourself for the follow up the best day.
    Michelle — Dec 01, 2021
    About Dr. George Simon, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 52 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1225251697
    Education & Certifications

    • SUNY Dwnst-Kings Co Hosp
    • Chldns Hosp-Adult Med Ctr
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Simon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Simon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Simon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Simon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

