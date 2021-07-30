Dr. George Sigel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sigel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Sigel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Sigel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Norwood, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tufts Medical Center.
Dr. Sigel works at
Locations
Compass Counseling76 Beech St, Norwood, MA 02062 Directions (781) 762-3987
Hospital Affiliations
- Tufts Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a really positive experience with Dr. Sigel. He listened and is certainly experienced in his profession.
About Dr. George Sigel, MD
- Psychiatry
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1578526752
Education & Certifications
- Tufts-New England Med Ctr
- DC General Hospital
- Tufts U, School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sigel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sigel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sigel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sigel works at
Dr. Sigel has seen patients for Opioid Dependence, Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sigel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sigel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sigel.
