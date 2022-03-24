Dr. George Sich, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Sich, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Sich, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from Finch University of Health Sciences / Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine|St. Lukes Hospital - Allentown, PA.
Dr. Sich works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Medical College of Georgia1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-2273Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Augusta University Care Center (AUCC) Aiken Podiatry901 Magnolia Dr, Aiken, SC 29803 Directions (803) 648-6984
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sich?
I appreciate his expertise! I find him easy to approach, discuss any questions I have, good at explaining what he will/ has done. I have no other foot surgeons experience to compare him to but have found his work to be good.
About Dr. George Sich, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1093804817
Education & Certifications
- Finch University of Health Sciences / Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine|St. Lukes Hospital - Allentown, PA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sich works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sich. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.