Dr. Semeniuk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Semeniuk, MD
Overview
Dr. George Semeniuk, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Keck Hospital of USC.
Dr. Semeniuk works at
Locations
Newport Beach Office520 Superior Ave Ste 300, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 646-6441
Keck Hospital of Usc Newport Beach300 Old Newport Blvd, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 474-5730
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Keck Hospital of USC
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a stage 4 squamous cell neck tumor. While I would not wish what I went through on anyone, the treatment (high dose chemotherapy) Dr. Semeniuk prescribed worked as I am now what they call "in remission" (I use quotes because the term I prefer is "it is gone :)). You can't argue with results. I also fasted during chemo, stayed on a ketogenic diet, took cbd oil, and had a lot of people praying for me. Dr. Semeniuk was on board with all of that and knew a bit about it.
About Dr. George Semeniuk, MD
- Hematology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Alameda Co Med Center
- George Washington School Of Medicine
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
