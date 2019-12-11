Dr. George Scott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Scott, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Scott, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Shepherdsville, KY. They completed their residency with WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Scott works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bullitt County Family Care Center Pllc1578 Highway 44 E Unit 2, Shepherdsville, KY 40165 Directions (502) 921-4161
-
2
Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology3900 Kresge Way Ste 56, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 895-7265
-
3
Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology1919 State St Ste 430, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (812) 945-1429
-
4
Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology2400 Eastpoint Pkwy Ste 430, Louisville, KY 40223 Directions (502) 253-6615
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- UofL Health - Mary & Elizabeth Hospital
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scott?
Dr. Scott was very patient and kind to my mother during the visit. We are happy to be working with him during this time.
About Dr. George Scott, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1386845378
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scott has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scott works at
Dr. Scott has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.