Dr. George Scott, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Shepherdsville, KY. They completed their residency with WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY



Dr. Scott works at Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology in Shepherdsville, KY with other offices in Louisville, KY and New Albany, IN. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.