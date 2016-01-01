See All Neurologists in Waco, TX
Dr. George Schwartze, MD

Neurology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. George Schwartze, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple and Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest.

Dr. Schwartze works at Scott and White Spine and Pain Center in Waco, TX with other offices in Temple, TX. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baylor Scott & White Pain Clinic Waco
    50 Hillcrest Medical Blvd Ste 201, Waco, TX 76712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (254) 761-4444
  2. 2
    Scott & White Memorial Hospital
    2401 S 31ST ST, Temple, TX 76508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (254) 724-2459
  3. 3
    Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Hillcrest
    100 Hillcrest Medical Blvd, Waco, TX 76712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (254) 202-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple
  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Headache

Treatment frequency



All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Headache
Concussion
Essential Tremor
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Limb Cramp
Muscle Spasm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shingles
Tremor
Alzheimer's Disease
Chronic Neck Pain
Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dystonia
Epilepsy
Gait Abnormality
Myoclonus
Polyneuropathy
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Restless Leg Syndrome
Aneurysm
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Back Pain
Bell's Palsy
Brain Aneurysm
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Palsy
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cluster Headache
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Cranial Trauma
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Diabetes Type 2
Dizziness
Dysphagia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Hernia
Herniated Disc
Home Sleep Study
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
ImPACT Testing
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Memory Evaluation
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Muscle Weakness
Myasthenia Gravis
Nausea
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Otitis Media
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seizure Disorders
Sinusitis
Spinal Stenosis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stroke
Sudoscan
Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Tension Headache
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vertigo
Visual Field Defects
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wada Test
Abdominal Pain
Acute Sinusitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Adhesive Capsulitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anosmia
Anterior Horn Disease
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Neck
Asthma
Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blepharitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain Injury
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Coccygeal Pain
Cognitive Function Testing
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Confusion
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Diabetes
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Diplopia
Down Syndrome
Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
EMG (Electromyography)
Emphysema
Fibromyalgia
Ganglion Cyst
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Huntington's Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Indigestion
Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Malnutrition
Meningitis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Myelopathy
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Neck Muscle Strain
Nerve Conduction Studies
Nystagmus
Obesity
Optic Neuritis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Parkinsonism
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Polyuria
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Proteinuria
Rathke's Cleft Cyst
Sarcoidosis
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Skin Ulcer
Sleep Apnea
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Symptomatic Menopause
Temporal Arteritis
Tobacco Use Disorder
Torticollis
Urinary Incontinence
Vasculitis
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. George Schwartze, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1376526251
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Schwartze, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartze is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schwartze has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schwartze has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartze on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Schwartze has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartze.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartze, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartze appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

