Dr. George Schuchmann, MD

General Surgery
3.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. George Schuchmann, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center and Parkwest Medical Center.

Dr. Schuchmann works at East Tennessee Surgical Group in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), Skin Grafts and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    East Tennessee Surgical Group
    2001 Laurel Ave Ste 204, Knoxville, TN 37916 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 673-0288

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
  • Parkwest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Skin Grafts
Port Placements or Replacements
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ulcers Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Mar 27, 2020
    Dr. Schuchmann was very interested and knowledgeable. He was listened and followed up on all information we gave him.
    — Mar 27, 2020
    About Dr. George Schuchmann, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912992488
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Tripler Army Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Madigan Army Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Schuchmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schuchmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schuchmann has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schuchmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schuchmann works at East Tennessee Surgical Group in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Schuchmann’s profile.

    Dr. Schuchmann has seen patients for Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), Skin Grafts and Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schuchmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Schuchmann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schuchmann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schuchmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schuchmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

