Overview

Dr. George Schroeder, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.



Dr. Schroeder works at EYE CARE ARKANSAS PA in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.