Overview

Dr. George Schirripa, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine & Biomedical Sciences.



Dr. Schirripa works at SightMD in Yonkers, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases, Eye Infections and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.