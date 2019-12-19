Dr. George Scherer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scherer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Scherer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Scherer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2325 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 366-8310
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Gr. George Scherer is a caring and kindly, highly experienced internist, who treats his patients very well. is office staff is outstanding!
About Dr. George Scherer, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1093712788
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scherer, there are benefits to both methods.