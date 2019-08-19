Dr. George Schein II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schein II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Schein II, MD
Overview
Dr. George Schein II, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bethel Park, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital and Saint Clair Hospital.
Locations
George Schein MD PC2311 Bethel Church Rd, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Directions (412) 833-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Hospital
- Saint Clair Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schein is professional and compassionate. He will take wonderful care of you, no matter what is going on with you. He listens to your concerns and will advise the best plan of care. His office staff are very courteous and helpful as well. I wish every doctor was like him. He treats you with respect and you are not just a number to him. I am grateful for his expertise and kindness. I simply cannot say enough about this wonderful man! They simply don’t make them like Dr. Schein anymore!!!!
About Dr. George Schein II, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1386632917
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schein II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schein II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schein II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schein II has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schein II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Schein II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schein II.
