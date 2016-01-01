See All Urologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. George Schade, MD

Urology
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. George Schade, MD is an Urology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake, Harborview Medical Center and Seattle Cancer Care Alliance.

Dr. Schade works at Urology Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Kidney Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Urology Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake
    1959 NE Pacific St # 1266, Seattle, WA 98195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake
  • Harborview Medical Center
  • Seattle Cancer Care Alliance

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Kidney Cancer
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Kidney Cancer
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Kidney Cancer
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bladder Cancer
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Hydronephrosis
Kidney Stones
Polyuria
Prostate Cancer
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Bedwetting
Bladder Diverticulum
Cancer
Chronic Prostatitis
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction
End-Stage Renal Disease
Genitourinary Cancers
Hydrocele
Kidney Disease
Kidney Infection
Male Genitourinary Cancer
Pelvic Abscess
Penile Cancer
Phimosis
Prostate Cyst
Testicular Cancer
Urachal Cancer
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance
Urinary Disorders
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Tract Cancer

Ratings & Reviews
1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. George Schade, MD

  • Urology
  • 16 years of experience
  • English
  • 1740491265
Education & Certifications

  • U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED
  • Urology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. George Schade, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Schade has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Schade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Schade works at Urology Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Schade’s profile.

Dr. Schade has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Kidney Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schade on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Schade has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schade.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schade, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schade appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

