Dr. George Sawyer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.



Dr. Sawyer works at Coastal Eye Associates in Pasadena, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness, Astigmatism and Farsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.