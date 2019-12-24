See All Interventional Cardiologists in East Brunswick, NJ
Interventional Cardiology
2.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. George Saviano, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.

Dr. Saviano works at Cardiovascular Interventionalists of Central Jersey in East Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Syncope and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    465 Cranbury Rd, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 613-1988

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centrastate Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Saint Peter's University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Palpitations
Syncope
Chest Pain
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 24, 2019
    Dr.saviano is a fantastic doctor but his office staff is horrible ! The woman who works the front desk is incredibly rude. Wait time is also very long. 4+ hours for a test to be run. The office where they make you walk back is also extremely messy and has many tripping hazards.
    — Dec 24, 2019
    About Dr. George Saviano, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295808889
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    • St Vincents Hosp Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Metropolitan Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Saviano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saviano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saviano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saviano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saviano works at Cardiovascular Interventionalists of Central Jersey in East Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Saviano’s profile.

    Dr. Saviano has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Syncope and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saviano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Saviano. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saviano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saviano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saviano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

