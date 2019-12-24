Dr. George Saviano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saviano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Saviano, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
East Brunswick465 Cranbury Rd, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 613-1988
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr.saviano is a fantastic doctor but his office staff is horrible ! The woman who works the front desk is incredibly rude. Wait time is also very long. 4+ hours for a test to be run. The office where they make you walk back is also extremely messy and has many tripping hazards.
- Interventional Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1295808889
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- St Vincents Hosp Med Ctr
- Metropolitan Hospital Center
- New York Medical College
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Saviano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saviano accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saviano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saviano has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Syncope and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saviano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Saviano. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saviano.
