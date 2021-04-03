Dr. George Sarris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Sarris, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. George Sarris, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Obici Hospital.
Norfolk Office100 Kingsley Ln Ste 400, Norfolk, VA 23505 Directions (757) 889-5335
Sentara Cardiology Specialists-belle Harbour3920A Bridge Rd Ste 202, Suffolk, VA 23435 Directions (757) 934-4000
Sentara Anticoagulation Center-lakeview2790 Godwin Blvd Ste 100, Suffolk, VA 23434 Directions (757) 983-8750
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Sarris is a wonderful Cardiologist. He listens, pays attention to what you have to say, is patient, and explains what he is thinking. I trust Dr. Sarris highly.
About Dr. George Sarris, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- Washington University School Of Medicine-Cardiovascular Disease
- Barnes Hospital/Washington University School Of Medicine-Internal Medicine
- Barnes Hospital/Washington University School Of Medicine
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- City University of New York
Dr. Sarris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sarris has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sarris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.