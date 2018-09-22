See All Orthodontists in Freehold, NJ
Dr. George Sargiss, DDS

Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
Dr. George Sargiss, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Freehold, NJ. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Sargiss works at Brace Place Orthodontics in Freehold, NJ with other offices in Manalapan, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Brace Place Orthodontics
    509 Stillwells Corner Rd Ste 7, Freehold, NJ 07728 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 428-3910
    Brace Place Orthodontics
    800 Tennent Rd, Manalapan, NJ 07726 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 414-7088

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CompBenefits Corp.
    • Delta Dental
    • Delta Dental of Washington
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Dominion Insurance
    • Guardian
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Sep 22, 2018
    Super friendly staff and dentists. Very efficient and professional. Punctual with appointments, no waiting time.
    Valerie Kluge in Freehold, NJ — Sep 22, 2018
    • Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
    • English, Spanish
    • 1154446334
    • Weill Cornell Medical College
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
