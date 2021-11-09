Dr. George San Miguel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. San Miguel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George San Miguel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George San Miguel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Locations
El Paso Rio Grande OB/GYN, P.A.125 W Hague Rd Ste 260, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 505-7531
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly staff and Dr. San Miguel is awesome. Very nice man, talks to the patient and gets to know you. I had De Santos with my last pregnancy and she was just too fast, in and out of the room quickly and didn’t ask if I had questions.
About Dr. George San Miguel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1033117767
Education & Certifications
- William Beaumont Army Medical Center
- William Beaumont Army Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. San Miguel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. San Miguel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. San Miguel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. San Miguel has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. San Miguel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. San Miguel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. San Miguel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. San Miguel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. San Miguel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.