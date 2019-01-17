Overview

Dr. George Salti, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago, Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus and University Of Illinois Hospital.



Dr. Salti works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Elmhurst, IL with other offices in Naperville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Peritoneal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

