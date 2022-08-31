Overview

Dr. George Saleh, DO is a Gynecology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Gynecology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from K.C. University Of Health Sciences|K.C. University Of Health Sciences|Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine|Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health and Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road.



Dr. Saleh works at Meritas Health Briarcliff in Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.