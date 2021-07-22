Dr. George Sachs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sachs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Sachs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Sachs, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital, South County Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Sachs works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rhode Island Hospital593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-8761Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
University Medicine PUL/SLP Division1 James P Murphy Ind Hwy Ste 102, West Warwick, RI 02893 Directions (401) 606-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- South County Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sachs?
Dr Sachs' experience and knowledge and collaboration with other physicians is 2nd to none......I feel that he does his homework and represents it honestly and with professionalism
About Dr. George Sachs, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1992731913
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sachs has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sachs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sachs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sachs works at
Dr. Sachs has seen patients for Myasthenia Gravis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sachs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sachs speaks Portuguese.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sachs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sachs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sachs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sachs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.