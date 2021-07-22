Overview

Dr. George Sachs, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital, South County Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Sachs works at Lifespan Physician Group in Providence, RI with other offices in West Warwick, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Myasthenia Gravis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.