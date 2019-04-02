Overview

Dr. George Sabates, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY (UNNE) / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.



Dr. Sabates works at DR. GEORGE L. SABATES in Delray Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.