Dr. George Sabates, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (20)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. George Sabates, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY (UNNE) / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.

Dr. Sabates works at DR. GEORGE L. SABATES in Delray Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. George L. Sabates
    6600 Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33446

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Delray Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fungal Nail Infection
Ringworm
Muscle Weakness
Fungal Nail Infection
Ringworm
Muscle Weakness

Fungal Nail Infection
Ringworm
Muscle Weakness
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Back Pain
Bedsores
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Chronic Neck Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 02, 2019
    About Dr. George Sabates, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154343317
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • GRIFFIN HOSPITAL - AFFILIATE OF YALE UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Internship
    • Griffin Hospital-Affiliate Of Yale University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • NORTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY (UNNE) / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Sabates, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sabates has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sabates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sabates works at DR. GEORGE L. SABATES in Delray Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Sabates’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabates. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabates.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sabates, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sabates appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

