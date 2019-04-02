Dr. George Sabates, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Sabates, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Sabates, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY (UNNE) / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Sabates works at
Locations
Dr. George L. Sabates6600 Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33446 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. is thorough, asks appropriate health questions and informs as to 'why' behind his recommendations. Develops a plan of action and schedules follow-up on first visit.
About Dr. George Sabates, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1154343317
Education & Certifications
- GRIFFIN HOSPITAL - AFFILIATE OF YALE UNIVERSITY
- Griffin Hospital-Affiliate Of Yale University
- NORTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY (UNNE) / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sabates has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sabates accepts Aetna, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sabates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sabates works at
Dr. Sabates speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabates. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabates.
