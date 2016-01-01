Overview

Dr. George Ruiz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hazle Township, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Geisinger Medical Center and Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ruiz works at ANTHONY VEGLIA, MD in Hazle Township, PA with other offices in Danville, PA and Baltimore, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.