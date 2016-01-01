Dr. George Ruiz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Ruiz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Ruiz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hazle Township, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Geisinger Medical Center and Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Ruiz works at
Locations
1
Kathleen S. Veglia M.d.1525 N Church St, Hazle Township, PA 18202 Directions (570) 751-5900
2
Geisinger Medical Center CAR100 N Academy Ave, Danville, PA 17822 Directions (570) 271-6523
3
Medstar Union Memorial Hospital201 E University Pkwy, Baltimore, MD 21218 Directions (410) 554-2000Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
- Geisinger Medical Center
- Medstar Union Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. George Ruiz, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306890090
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Adult Congenital Heart Disease, Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Internal Medicine
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.