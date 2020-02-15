Dr. Rudy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Rudy, MD
Dr. George Rudy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
Plushcare of California Inc. A Professional Corp.650 5th St Ste 502, San Francisco, CA 94107 Directions (415) 231-5333
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
George, JUST WRITING TO SAY HELLO AND I'M FEELING JUST FINE. MICHAEL IS DOING WELL AND IS HAPPILY MARRIED WITH A TE YEAR OLD SON, OZLO.
About Dr. George Rudy, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Rudy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rudy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rudy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rudy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rudy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rudy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.