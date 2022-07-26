Dr. George Rucker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rucker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Rucker, MD
Overview
Dr. George Rucker, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakewood Ranch Medical Center.
Dr. Rucker works at
Locations
-
1
Bradenton6124 State Road 70 E, Bradenton, FL 34203 Directions (941) 448-1199
-
2
Rucker Integrative Medicine5850 W Cypress St Ste B2, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (941) 448-1199
-
3
Doctor Rucker Office6120 State Road 70 E Ste 178, Bradenton, FL 34203 Directions (941) 840-1848
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Ambetter
- American Enterprise Group
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- NGS CoreSource
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rucker helped me with my anxiety and my fibromyalgia. I’ve seen several dr’s in the past. Dr Rucker listened to me, and helped my life get back on track.
About Dr. George Rucker, MD
- Family Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1629009089
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rucker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rucker accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rucker speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Rucker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rucker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rucker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rucker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.