Super Profile

Dr. George Rucker, MD

Family Medicine
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. George Rucker, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakewood Ranch Medical Center.

Dr. Rucker works at Rucker Integrative Medicine in Bradenton, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bradenton
    6124 State Road 70 E, Bradenton, FL 34203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 448-1199
  2. 2
    Rucker Integrative Medicine
    5850 W Cypress St Ste B2, Tampa, FL 33607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 448-1199
  3. 3
    Doctor Rucker Office
    6120 State Road 70 E Ste 178, Bradenton, FL 34203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 840-1848

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakewood Ranch Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tuberculosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Skin Screenings
Tuberculosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Skin Screenings

Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
Bladder Diseases
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Cancer Pain Management
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Dehydration
Drug Allergy Testing
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
End-Stage Renal Disease
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Erectile Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
HCG Diet
  View other providers who treat HCG Diet
Hormone Replacement Therapy
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Joint Pain
Kidney Stones
Lipid Disorders
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Osteoarthritis
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Patch Testing
Perimenopause
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Restless Leg Syndrome
Rickets
  View other providers who treat Rickets
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Urinary Stones
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Ambetter
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • NGS CoreSource
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 26, 2022
    Dr Rucker helped me with my anxiety and my fibromyalgia. I’ve seen several dr’s in the past. Dr Rucker listened to me, and helped my life get back on track.
    Susan Bliss — Jul 26, 2022
    Dr. George Rucker, MD
    About Dr. George Rucker, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1629009089
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Virginia School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Rucker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rucker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rucker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Rucker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rucker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rucker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rucker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

