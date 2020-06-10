See All Ophthalmologists in Westlake, OH
Dr. George Rozakis, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. George Rozakis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center.

Dr. Rozakis works at Northeastern Eye Center in Westlake, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    29111 Center Ridge Rd, Westlake, OH 44145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 777-2667

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southwest General Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening
Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening
Farnsworth Lantern Test

B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Genetic Diseases Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 10, 2020
    I have been on the supplements he recommended for 3 years and they have made a tremendous improvement in my overall health. The program was specifically prescribed for my macular degeneration and that has stayed more or less on a plateau with my being functional for everything except driving.
    — Jun 10, 2020
    About Dr. George Rozakis, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    NPI Number
    • 1023004983
    Education & Certifications

    • Duke University
    Internship
    • Akron City Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
    Undergraduate School
    • Case Western Reserve University
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Rozakis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rozakis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rozakis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rozakis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rozakis works at Northeastern Eye Center in Westlake, OH. View the full address on Dr. Rozakis’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Rozakis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rozakis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rozakis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rozakis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

