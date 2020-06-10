Dr. George Rozakis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rozakis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Rozakis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Rozakis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center.
Locations
xR your natural prescription29111 Center Ridge Rd, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 777-2667
Hospital Affiliations
- Southwest General Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been on the supplements he recommended for 3 years and they have made a tremendous improvement in my overall health. The program was specifically prescribed for my macular degeneration and that has stayed more or less on a plateau with my being functional for everything except driving.
About Dr. George Rozakis, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1023004983
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- Akron City Hospital
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Case Western Reserve University
- Ophthalmology
