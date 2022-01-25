Overview

Dr. George Rojas, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Denton and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.



Dr. Rojas works at North Texas Kidney Disease Associates in Denton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Kidney Failure and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.