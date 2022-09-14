Overview

Dr. George Rogu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Grigore T Popa, Facultatea De Medicina and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.



Dr. Rogu works at RBK Pediatrics in Bay Shore, NY with other offices in Commack, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.