Dr. George Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients
Offers telehealth
Dr. George Rodriguez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At San Diego School Of Med.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Locations
Escondido Office - Second Avenue Internal Medicine225 E 2nd Ave, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions (760) 291-6700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rodriguez has been my physician for many years. Fortunately my health is excellent for my age, so I typically visit him only for routine physical exams. I have always found Dr. Rodriguez to be attentive, thorough, and very personable. He is very competent and has an excellent reputation. My wait time for the appointment was less than 15 seconds, and the attending staff and nurse were pretty terrific, really! All-in-all, a very positive experience.
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114946753
Education & Certifications
- Ucsd School Of Med|University Of California San Diego
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- University Of California At San Diego School Of Med
Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Rodriguez speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.