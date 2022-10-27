Dr. Rizk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Rizk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Rizk, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
Locations
1
John F Mackenzie DO PC726 Gail Gardner Way Ste B, Prescott, AZ 86305 Directions (928) 778-0309
2
Yavapai Regional Medical Center - East7700 E Florentine Rd, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314 Directions (928) 445-2700
3
Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Center1003 Willow Creek Rd, Prescott, AZ 86301 Directions (928) 445-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He has been taking good care of my husband for several years now. He is patient, kind, listens, explains. He treats you like he cares about his patients. I trust him, his decisions and diagnosis . He is very thorough with is testing.
About Dr. George Rizk, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1730145459
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
