Overview

Dr. George Rizk, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Rizk works at Evolving Healthcare Plc In Prescott in Prescott, AZ with other offices in Prescott Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Aortic Valve Disease and Mitral Valve Regurgitation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.