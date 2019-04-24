See All Gastroenterologists in Stockton, CA
Dr. George Rishwain, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. George Rishwain, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.

Dr. Rishwain works at ST JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER in Stockton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dignity Health Medical Group - Stockton
    1901 N California St, Stockton, CA 95204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 946-6800
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Closed
    DHMG - Stockton Specialty and Family
    782 E Harding Way, Stockton, CA 95204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 546-5200
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Closed
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
  • St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Hemorrhoids
Treatment frequency



Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Copper Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Apr 24, 2019
    Dr. Rishwain has done two colonoscopies and one exploratory surgery on me. He has also used his knowledge and experience to help me through some painful bowel infections. I am SO grateful for him. He listens carefully and works hard to discover what is truly going on. Not the kind of doctor that’s just throws meds at symptoms. I had a sponge left in me from a surgery. My other docs, who genuinely tried to figure out what was wrong, simply gave up. Doctor Rishwain stayed in the search until we found the sponge. And it had to come out. I’ve also seen him on a few of his “not so good” days. Well, docs have sucky days, too. And that never got in the way of him caring and practicing medicine. I appreciate his thoroughness, his attention to detail and how straightforward he his. I recommend him whole heartedly. I really do.
    Wendy Lynn in Lodi, CA — Apr 24, 2019
    About Dr. George Rishwain, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 45 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1598738122
    Education & Certifications

    • University of California San Francisco
    • Wadsworth Va UCLA
    • Creighton University School of Medicine
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
