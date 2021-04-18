Dr. George Richardson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richardson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Richardson, MD
Dr. George Richardson, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Bryan, TX. They graduated from University Of Tx School Of Med.
Central Texas Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics3121 University Dr E Ste 100, Bryan, TX 77802 Directions (979) 776-0169Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:00am
- 2 3201 University Dr E Ste 255, Bryan, TX 77802 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Richardson?
Dr. Richardson preformed Basel Joint Arthritis surgery on my left hand two years ago. I need the same surgery on my right hand and I would go to no other doctor than Dr. Richardson. He is a “to the point” surgeon. When conversing with him, he is uniquely profession and an artist in his profession.
- Pain Management
- English, Spanish
- 1427026152
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery under the direction of Dr. Michael B. McElroy in Kansas City
- Marshall University School Of Medicine
- University Of Tx School Of Med
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Richardson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richardson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richardson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richardson has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and De Quervain's Release, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richardson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Richardson speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Richardson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richardson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richardson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richardson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.