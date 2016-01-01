See All Pediatricians in Houston, TX
Dr. George Reynolds III, MD

Pediatrics
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
51 years of experience
Overview

Dr. George Reynolds III, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.

Dr. Reynolds III works at Practice in Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Utp Greenspoint Thsteps
    245 W Greens Rd, Houston, TX 77067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. George Reynolds III, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1760463426
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

