Dr. George Revtyak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Revtyak, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They completed their fellowship with U Tex Hlth Scis Ctr
Dr. Revtyak works at
Locations
Krannert Institute of Cardiology1801 Senate Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 962-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Since 2009 I have told by several specialist that my blockage can't be cleared, ballooned or stented. On 05/26/2017 Dr. Revtyak and his team took me in, worked miracles and sent me home that same day. My questions were answered so that I could understand what had happened, and I felt reassured my life will improve with a life style change.
About Dr. George Revtyak, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1902867286
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Hlth Scis Ctr
- Ind U Hosp
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Revtyak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Revtyak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Revtyak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Revtyak works at
Dr. Revtyak has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Heart Disease and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Revtyak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Revtyak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Revtyak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Revtyak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Revtyak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.