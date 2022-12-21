Overview

Dr. George Reiss, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from School of Medicine SUNY at Stony Brook and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.



Dr. Reiss works at Eye Physicians and Surgeons of Arizona in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Cataract Removal Surgery and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.