Dr. George Reiss, MD
Overview
Dr. George Reiss, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from School of Medicine SUNY at Stony Brook and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.
Locations
Eye Physicians and Surgeons of Arizona6677 W Thunderbird Rd Ste 101, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (623) 264-7962
Eye Physicians and Surgeons of Arizona10603 N Hayden Rd Ste 100, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 672-2190
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Competent
About Dr. George Reiss, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- Ill Eye-Ear Infirm|Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Winthrop U Hosp|Winthrop University Hospital
- School of Medicine SUNY at Stony Brook
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reiss has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reiss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reiss has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Cataract Removal Surgery and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reiss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reiss speaks German.
267 patients have reviewed Dr. Reiss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reiss.
