Dr. George Rederich, MD
Overview
Dr. George Rederich, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
George J. Rederich, M.D.23430 Hawthorne Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 376-9492
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rederich is a headache specialist who is very compassionate and listens to you and tries to find the answers to your specific type of headache. He has many years of experience dealing with headaches of different sorts. He has been a "God-send" to me with using different modalities for preventing and treatment for the severe and debilitating migraine headaches and other neurological symptoms I get from them. We are lucky to have a Neurologist of his caliber here in the South Bay.
About Dr. George Rederich, MD
- Neurology
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ucla Med Ctr/ucla D Geffen School
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
- Neurology
