Dr. George Raque Jr, MD
Dr. George Raque Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.
Neurosurgical Institute of Kentucky210 E Gray St Ste 1105, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 629-5510
- Norton Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr Raque and NP Bui are the absolute BEST in Louisville. Friendly, efficient and explain everything in its entirely and answer questions while actually taking time to understand your needs. I highly recommend them!
- Neurosurgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1952394157
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Raque Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raque Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raque Jr has seen patients for Myelopathy, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raque Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Raque Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raque Jr.
