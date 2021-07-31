Dr. George Raptis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raptis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Raptis, MD
Dr. George Raptis, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Northwell Health Center450 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 734-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
I highly recommend Dr. Raptis to anyone that wants to find a great doctor. He is very thorough, patient, and knowledgeable. He spent so much time with me explaining my health conditions. He provided me with the choices of the treatment that are available. He is also very encouraging. He cares about his patients. He is a 'GENUINE' doctor. (My tumor is gone after the 1st chemo treatment! )
- Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Greek and Spanish
- 1548338338
- Meml Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- COLUMBIA COLLEGE
