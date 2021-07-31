Overview

Dr. George Raptis, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Raptis works at Northwell Health Center in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.