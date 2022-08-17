Dr. George Rappard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rappard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Rappard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Rappard, MD is an Endovascular Surgical Neuroradiology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Endovascular Surgical Neuroradiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center and Southern California Hospital at Culver City.
Locations
Los Angeles Minimally Invasive Spine Institute8929 Wilshire Blvd Ste 210, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (323) 857-5300
Los Angeles Minimally Invasive Spine Institute6200 Wilshire Blvd Ste 1208, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (323) 857-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
- Southern California Hospital at Culver City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rappard is the best at what he specializes in and knows how to talk to patients and make them comfortable.
About Dr. George Rappard, MD
- Endovascular Surgical Neuroradiology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1437112851
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tx Sw
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- Med College Of Georgia
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Diagnostic Radiology and Neuroradiology
