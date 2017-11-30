Overview

Dr. George Rankin, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Davis and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Rankin works at Champaign Dental Group in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Wesley Chapel, FL and New Port Richey, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.