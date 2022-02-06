Dr. George Rajacich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rajacich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Rajacich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Rajacich, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Dr. Rajacich works at
Locations
-
1
Valley Eye Center Surgical Med Grp.14914 Sherman Way, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions (818) 787-8652
-
2
Darin Eye Center696 Hampshire Rd Ste 120, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (805) 778-1034
-
3
Thomas Mazzocco Ambulatory Surgical Center15243 Vanowen St Ste 202, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions (818) 781-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rajacich?
Excellent care. Full service care. Responsive staff.
About Dr. George Rajacich, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1962407593
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rajacich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rajacich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rajacich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rajacich works at
Dr. Rajacich has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rajacich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rajacich speaks Armenian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rajacich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rajacich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rajacich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rajacich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.