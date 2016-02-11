Overview

Dr. George Raad, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health Pineville.



Dr. Raad works at PMG Research Of Charlotte in Charlotte, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.