Dr. George Predeteanu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Predeteanu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Flint, MI. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA and is affiliated with Hurley Medical Center and Mclaren Flint.
Locations
Cardiology Institute Michigan5100 Gateway Ctr, Flint, MI 48507 Directions (810) 733-6480
Hospital Affiliations
- Hurley Medical Center
- Mclaren Flint
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’m a patient of Dr Predeteanu for 5 years . He is a great doctor, he takes time to listen to my health issues and explain everything so I could understand all my options. I never feel rushed. He is knowledgeable and runs appropriate tests. The front desk staff and medical assistant were very nice and helpful. I will recommend Dr Predeteanu to all my friends .
About Dr. George Predeteanu, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Predeteanu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Predeteanu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Predeteanu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Predeteanu has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Predeteanu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Predeteanu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Predeteanu.
