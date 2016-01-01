Dr. George Powell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Powell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Powell, MD
Overview
Dr. George Powell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Wailuku, HI. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Maui Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
Maui Medical Group Inc2180 Main St, Wailuku, HI 96793 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Maui Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. George Powell, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Powell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Powell.
