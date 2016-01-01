See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Southampton, PA
Dr. George Poporad, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
Dr. George Poporad, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Southampton, PA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

Dr. Poporad works at Infectious Diseases Assoc. PC in Southampton, PA. They are accepting new patients.

    Infectious Diseases Assoc. PC
    729 Grove Ave Unit 4, Southampton, PA 18966

  Jefferson Bucks Hospital
  Jefferson Torresdale Hospital

Bacterial Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Sepsis
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Specialties
  Infectious Disease Medicine
Years of Experience
  47 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  English
NPI Number
  1639143738
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  Drexel University College of Medicine
Residency
  Drexel University College of Medicine
Internship
  UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
Medical Education
  Drexel University College of Medicine
Board Certifications
  Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. George Poporad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Poporad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Poporad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Poporad works at Infectious Diseases Assoc. PC in Southampton, PA.

Dr. Poporad has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poporad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poporad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

