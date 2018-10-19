Overview

Dr. George Pop, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Pop works at Gastroenterology Limited in Virginia Beach, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.