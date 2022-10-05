See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Tyler, TX
Dr. George Plotkin, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
4.5 (48)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. George Plotkin, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UT Health Tyler.

Dr. Plotkin works at UT Health East Texas in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    ETMC Movement Disorder Center
    700 Olympic Plaza Cir Ste 904, Tyler, TX 75701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 535-6092

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UT Health Tyler

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Parkinson's Disease
Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking
Parkinson's Disease
Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking

Parkinson's Disease
Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking
Dystonia
Essential Tremor
Myoclonus
Parkinsonism
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Anterior Horn Disease
Ataxia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sudoscan
Acoustic Neuroma
Autoimmune Diseases
Autonomic Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea)
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Cluster Headache
Cognitive Function Testing
Corticobasal Degeneration
Deep Brain Stimulation
Deep Brain Stimulator Programming
Diplopia
Huntington's Disease
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Leukodystrophy
Meningiomas
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Pseudobulbar Affect
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)
Stiff-Man Syndrome
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Temporal Arteritis
Tic Disorders
Torticollis
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vasculitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coastal Comp Health Network (CCHN)
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CorVel
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • PHCS
    • RockPort Health Care
    • State Farm
    • Superior HealthPlan
    • Texas Children's Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 05, 2022
    There isn’t enough words to explain what a wonderful, caring doctor he is. He takes the time to study everything about you. He explains things in full detail and in a way that a person can understand. He is so interesting to listen to. I had been on medicine for years for a wrong diagnosis from other doctors. Dr.Plotkin is working to resolve these issues.
    — Oct 05, 2022
    About Dr. George Plotkin, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184739641
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brigham and Women's Hospital
    Residency
    • Harvard Med Sch/Longwood Neur
    Internship
    • Boston City Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Plotkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plotkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Plotkin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Plotkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Plotkin works at UT Health East Texas in Tyler, TX. View the full address on Dr. Plotkin’s profile.

    Dr. Plotkin has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Plotkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Plotkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plotkin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Plotkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Plotkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

