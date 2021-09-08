Overview

Dr. George Platt, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Green Cove Springs, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.



Dr. Platt works at Millennium Physician Group in Green Cove Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.